Kiara Johnson, 17, lives at the Regal-Hi apartments on High Street in East Oakland — for now.
She doesn’t have the money for next month’s rent. She can’t rely on parents — her dad’s dead and her mom’s in prison. For work, she begs for shifts in a liquor store.
She can’t support her older brother, who won’t get a job, or care for Trevor, her 9-year-old neighbor, whose mother has disappeared. So, Kiara has started doing sex work.
How does she cope? She walks around Oakland. “When there is no choice, the only thing you have left to do is walk,” she says.
Kiara Johnson isn’t real. She’s the fictional central character and narrator of the novel — newly out in paperback — "Nightcrawling," by 21-year-old Leila Mottley.
"Nightcrawling" has become a bestseller, with a page-turning plot involving sex trafficking, housing displacement, mass incarceration and a police scandal. But the book’s real magic is how, in a story full of so many horrors, Mottley conveys very deep affection for Oakland and its struggling people.
I found the novel so compelling that I devoted a day and night to walking the same thoroughfares that Kiara roams in East Oakland, the large, diverse side of the city southeast of Lake Merritt.
Mottley wrote her manuscript, in the summer of 2019, just after she graduated high school. But the streets where Kiara spends her time have not much changed.
From the Fruitvale BART station, I headed first to High Street, where Kiara lives.
It was just as Mottley describes it:
“High Street is an illusion of cigarette butts and liquor stores, a winding rail to and from drugstores and adult playgrounds masquerading as street corners. It has a childlike kind of life, like the perfect landscape for a scavenger hunt ... with the funeral homes and gas stations, the street sprinkled in houses with yellow shining out the windows.”
In the 2900 block, I came across a ramshackle apartment building with a name suspiciously similar to Kiara’s — the Royal-Hi, rather than the Regal-Hi of the novel. The Royal-Hi seemed in better shape. It didn’t have a swimming pool at all, much less one filled with poop, like its fictional counterpart.
At the top of High, I cheated, taking a ride-share to San Antonio Park, which is as lovely as Kiara describes it in the book. Then I began a long walk, heading more than 50 blocks down International Boulevard, deeper and deeper into East Oakland.
I didn’t spot any sex workers. I did encounter various men, some of whom appeared to be living on the streets. And I saw the mix of taquerias, churches, liquor stores and housing Mottley depicts — "International Boulevard is a weave through every kind of East Oakland living,” as Kiara narrates it.
I didn’t see the wide variety of people that the novel describes on the sidewalks. Business owners told me that street traffic hasn’t really recovered from COVID.
By early evening, I was feeling tired, and hot, even after a day far cooler than what I’m used to back home in Southern California. But I kept walking, as Kiara advises: “I think about each step and repeat to myself: heel, toe, heel, toe. Makes it easier.”
The setting got rougher when, still on International, I crossed 70th Avenue, entering the part of Oakland the locals call “Deep East.” The sidewalks were riddled with cracks. There were more people living in tents, and far more trash. Damaged cars, some obviously undriveable, seemed to take up every available street parking space.
When I turned down 75th Avenue, on my way to my walk’s conclusion at the Coliseum BART Station, I was literally walking on broken glass. I couldn’t take more than a step or two on the sidewalk without having to dodge it. And so, I started to walk on the street, trying to stay out of the way of cars driving past.
There were people around, mostly on the corners or sitting in front of small homes, but I felt isolated. I could understand why Kiara describes a walk not far from here as “the closest thing to being a live ghost. Disappearing into roadside trash and trees that somehow figures out how to grow in California’s eternal drought.”
Why can’t these streets be in better repair? Why can’t these neighborhoods have more resources? Why do we tolerate so much pain in the lives of others? In the novel, Kiara, when asked such questions by a friend, is dismissive. “Life won’t give you reasons for none of it,” she says.
She has walked every street of her city, and she knows that danger and desire are all just facts of life. “Oakland contains it all,” she says. “Heartbreak and yearning.”