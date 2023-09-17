I was more than a little startled when Konrad Adenauer approached me in the Old Market.
Sure, I was visiting Cologne, Germany, Adenauer’s hometown. But I had never imagined I’d lay eyes on the German republic’s first postwar chancellor — much less get a wave from him.
Not least because he died six years before I was born.
But I had traveled back to 1926, when Adenauer was Cologne’s mayor, courtesy of TimeRide, a virtual reality tour.
I’m not much for tourist attractions, which TimeRide — which also operates in Dresden, Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt — most certainly is. But my colleagues at a Cologne-based democracy NGO suggested I try it. I’m glad I did.
Because TimeRide suggests possibilities for remembrance of difficult pasts — and for how communities envision their democratic futures.
The idea of using virtual reality to document horrors is not new. The state of Bavaria created a virtual reality version of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to assist with the prosecution of Nazi war criminals. And VR has become an important tool for memorialization genocide — notably with the recent Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center exhibition “The Journey Back.”
And VR represents a crucial form of historical preservation, by re-creating structures and spaces that are lost or damaged, like ancient sites destroyed during warfare in Syria and Iraq.
But such VR projects have also raised questions. Can there be equal access to history if it’s tied to an expensive technology? Could “virtually real” representations of concentration camps or war force people to relieve old traumas — or cause new ones? Might virtual reality technologies be manipulated in service of false narratives that incite violence or undermine democracy?
These risks are real, but so is the power of the technology to construct memory. TimeRide succeeds because it does something elemental — it shows just how much human actions can destroy our communities.
I found TimeRide more haunting than some war and Holocaust exhibitions precisely because it does not show you horrors. Instead, it takes you on a tour of interwar Cologne, in a moment of Golden ’20s bloom. After I paid my 24 euros, boarded the stationary streetcar inside an Old Market storefront, and put on the VR headset, I was transported back to 1926. Cologne was renewing its Carnival tradition after war, pandemic and occupation. I was visiting a city of horses, joyous music and people wearing colorful clothes.
The streetcar ride feels real. Vibrations and airflow provide a sense of movement and atmosphere. “We want to make history that people can feel,” TimeRide founder Jonas Rothe has said.
In this, TimeRide succeeds. Over 45 minutes, the ride recreates some 2,000 buildings and more than 3,000 people, among them Mayor Adenauer. You wind through several neighborhoods, including the Jewish Quarter, before finishing at a Carnival parade.
But the greatest power of the ride comes once it’s over, when you walk outside into the Old Market, adjust your eyes to the sunlight, and look around. Yes, the Rathaus — the old city hall — is visible, as is Cologne’s dome, its ancient cathedral. But almost nothing else remains.
Of the 2,000 buildings in the virtual reality, just 26 still exist.
Humans destroyed the rest. The Nazis took power in 1933, disbanded the city government, removed Adenauer as mayor and seized his home. What followed is all too well-known: the Night of the Long Knives, Kristallnacht, the Final Solution, world war.
After TimeRide, I sat for a while in the Old Market, looking anew at the city around me, and recognizing just how fragile it is.
And I found myself thinking of how we could use virtual reality proactively, to reconsider how we impact the things around us.
Imagine if we could take a boat through the Amazon of 200 years ago, or lace up virtual snowshoes and cross melted glaciers.
Could we see the indigenous communities destroyed in previous centuries? Could we visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki before the bombs? Could we go back just two years ago to Mariupol before the Russian military destroyed it?
Back home in Los Angeles, I want virtual reality to take me to the great neighborhoods we’ve bulldozed — the Old Chinatown obliterated for a train station, or the Chavez Ravine evacuated to build Dodger Stadium. Could visiting that past give us more respect for our neighborhoods?
Even more than that, I want virtual technologies to show us different futures of our communities. This way, everyday people can deliberate and vote on what gets lost, what gets kept and what gets built — and all the power doesn’t belong to those with the capacity to destroy nearly everything you can see.