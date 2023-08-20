Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showery rains will be accompanied by heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times, especially early. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.