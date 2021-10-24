Ten Octobers ago, my family moved into our San Gabriel Valley home, and people started knocking on the door. Some knockers were neighbors. Some were trick-or-treaters.
And some were looking for Steve.
I had no idea then who Steve was. I certainly didn’t know that he was dead or that Steve wasn’t his real name.
But I would learn the story of the gentleman who had lived in my house. While my efforts to reach his family have been unsuccessful, the knockers kept coming, and the neighbors have filled in details.
Steve’s story has taught larger lessons: that our homes don’t really belong to us, that there is no greater gift than long life, and that you should count yourself lucky to occupy a haunted house — if you’ve got the right ghost.
Stavros Koutis — whom the knockers knew as Steve — was born in 1909, on the Greek island of Ikaria, then part of the Ottoman Empire. Ikaria is named for the mythological Icarus, who famously died young, after flying too close to the sun. But Ikarians are famous for living longer than almost any other population on earth. The phenomenon is attributed to Ikarians’ preferences for fruits and vegetables, goat’s milk and herbal tea, exercise, and social, low-stress lifestyles.
Stavros, too, would be blessed with long life — and vigor that would awe his California neighbors well into the 21st century. But his journey took him far from home.
In a tribute published in the magazine of the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood of America in 2011, Stavros’ daughter said that her father dreamed of becoming a schoolteacher. But poverty and wars kept that profession out of reach. So, starting as a teenager, Stavros made a living as a sailor, transporting coal around the Aegean.
In 1938, he married Polyxeni Tsakalia. To support their four children, he joined the merchant marine, traveling the world. In the 1950s, he jumped ship at a U.S. port. For nearly 10 years, he worked in painting and construction in Chicago and other cities, while dodging immigration authorities.
Eventually, the family was able to immigrate legally in 1966. Two years later, the family purchased the 1,400-square-foot house where I now live for $20,500, according to county records.
Stavros became a community pillar. When he wasn’t babysitting grandchildren, he chatted with locals on long walks to visit friends to drink Greek coffee and discuss Ikarian history and genealogy.
He also had the greenest of thumbs. On the small lot he created a magnificent garden of peppers, tomatoes, eggplants and other vegetables, and cared for a canopy of trees producing avocados, and all kinds of citrus. A giant South American cactus plant guarded the house’s rear, and also produced fruit. He gave some of this bounty to grateful neighbors and used the rest in his own skillful cooking.
After his wife’s death in 1997, Stavros chose to stay in his home — and aged so gracefully that he became a local marvel. How could any person, of any age, be so generous, know everyone, and have the energy to exercise so vigorously in his yard? At age 100, he was still doing sets of 1,000 repetitions on his rowing machine.
He lost some of his eyesight in his 90s, but little of his memory. After he died in 2011 — eight days after his 102nd birthday — the neighborhood couldn’t quite believe it. Which is why people were asking us about Steve when we bought the place for $750,000 eight months later. And it’s also why neighbors were still talking about him at our 2019 block party.
“My father was a simple man of the sea and the earth and enjoyed both to the fullest,” his daughter wrote after his death.
Can any life be better than that?
I’ve long written about the history of other Californians’ houses, but not my own, because I didn’t really know the place. In normal times, I’m rarely home — instead, I’m traveling around the state, taking meetings at the office, or shuttling my three young sons to their activities.
But then the pandemic confined me to the house last year, and I finally managed to get to know the place. I couldn’t help but feel Stavros’ presence. His fruit trees still produce reliably, his roses bloom various colors, and the avocado tree seems to get more bountiful every year. The yard is perfect for exercising, and the front stoop remains an easy place to be social with the neighbors.
Our family is no emblem of healthy living. But we have managed to avoid getting COVID-19, at least so far. Maybe that’s just luck, or being careful to wear masks. Or maybe, somehow or somewhere, a great, Greek ghost is still watching over his place.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.