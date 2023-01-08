As he left office in December, Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz addressed Angelenos who disrupt meetings of the scandal-plagued council with profane protests. “In their own words ...” Koretz said, forget you.

This closing comment, with an expletive, might have seemed inappropriate. But in the council chamber, staffers jumped in delight and Koretz’s colleagues stood to applaud.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.