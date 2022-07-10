Want to see into the future?
Then hike the high Sierra.
That’s one conclusion of a surprising new memoir from California’s greatest living science fiction writer, Kim Stanley Robinson, about his lifetime of backpacking in our great mountain range.
"The High Sierra: A Love Story" is as sprawling and full of ups-and-downs as the Sierra Nevada themselves. The 550-page memoir offers fast-paced explorations of Sierra history, people, geography — and how the range’s rocks can shift your mind.
“I knew that this granite world, holding me in its cupped hands as I lay on it, glowing luminously in the moonlight, was a magic place,” he writes of his Sierra trips, which began when he was a UC San Diego student in 1973 and continue today, from his Davis home. “It was mind-boggling. It was as if I could choose to visit heaven.”
But the book is most powerful for demonstrating how mountains can inspire visions of the future.
Robinson’s novels are acclaimed for their political and environmental plausibility, their literary polish, and their optimism. Reading his memoir, then, feels like hearing a magician’s secrets.
The inspiration Robinson finds in his Sierra walks clearly informed the characters in his Three Californias trilogy of novels (about three different futures of Orange County, where he grew up), who visit Dragon Pass and Dusty Basin.
His 2013 novel "Shaman," which imagines how people live in an ice age, owes a debt to his snow-shoeing trips in the range during winters. His 2007 novel "Sixty Days and Counting," about a president battling environmental catastrophe (including a deep freeze in Washington), imagines characters visiting the Sierra’s high meadows after they have been desiccated by climate change. His account of an attempted settlement on the moon in 2015’s "Aurora" is inspired by Sierra landscapes, as are some of the scenes Robinson imagines in the 2012 novel 2312, when human society has colonized other planets in the solar system.
In the memoir, he also cops to lifting accounts of walks in his famous Mars trilogy — novels chronicling the settlement of the red planet over 200 years — from notes he’d taken in the Sierra.
“In describing the Martian landscape as if it were the High Sierra, I was really fudging it, because only by terraforming Mars could I make that cold poisonous planet into a place anything like the Sierra,” Robinson confesses. “Reviewers who wrote things like, ‘It almost seems as if Robinson has been to Mars,’ always made me laugh.”
The clearest connection between Robinson the hiker and Robinson the writer is climate change, a focus of his 2020 masterpiece, "The Ministry for the Future," about the leader of an imagined U.N. agency that is supposed to represent future generations.
In "The High Sierra," this utopian writer confesses to feeling despair at what he sees in the mountains.
“Higher temperatures are here already, and the Sierra glaciers will soon be gone. The high country will dry out. Back home, I found myself stricken by this realization. Of course people die; I myself will die, but not the Sierras! Not the Sierras. It was too much to bear.” Later, a friend recounts the resilience of the Sierra, and Robinson, reassured, learns to see the mountains’ future with “fearful joy.”
Robinson, 70, expresses impatience with today’s cultural and political arguments around the preservation of land and nature. He is especially critical of the now fashionable idea among progressives that the concept of “wilderness” — and policies to preserve “untouched” spaces like national parks — are merely imperialist or colonial attempts to erase indigenous cultures.
“The bad timing of this attack on wilderness is not a coincidence; it both displaces our historical culpability, and it shrinks our present responsibility,” he writes.
Pushing back against this current perspective, Robinson argues for the long view — and for expanding those areas designated as wilderness.
The preservation of the Sierra — and especially the unbroken wilderness from Tioga to the far south of the range — is the sort of achievement that must be emulated, at a global scale, he writes. Near the book’s conclusion, he embraces movements for leaving a big portion of the Earth’s surface free of human impacts— including the late biologist E.O. Wilson’s proposal to leave half the earth empty of human beings. It’s the only way, argues Robinson, to save animals and plants and our own human descendants, “who otherwise might be given a world wrecked by our ecocide.”
In the future, California’s great novelist of the future imagines, the Sierra could be a big, early link “in the habitat corridors that eventually will stretch from the Yukon to Tierra del Fuego, as part of a worldwide network of protected land that will help to keep innumerable species from extinction — this is beautiful.”