Please! Pretty please! With azúcar on top! I beg you — all three of you, Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gilbert Cedillo — to ignore the calls to resign your seats on the Los Angeles City Council. Instead, I’m imploring you to stay and brazen this scandal out. (Martinez resigned Wednesday.)

The people of Los Angeles need you, their power-hungry representatives, especially now that you’re disgraced by a tape of your racist insults against nearly every demographic in town.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.