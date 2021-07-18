Have a little faith, Californians.
Even if you can’t stand your local churches, you might find them to be valuable saviors — of your historic and endangered movie theaters.
So, please think twice before joining a holy war like Fresno’s fight over the historic Tower Theater.
The Tower is a 1939 Streamline Moderne gem anchoring an artsy neighborhood known as the Tower District. But, like so many of California’s signature old theaters, it can’t support itself as a movie house in the era of Netflix. So, the theater’s owner is trying to sell the place to the ideal steward of a place like the Tower: growing church that can fill seats, raise momey for maintenance, and keep the theater open for shows and community events.
Such sales to churches are commonplace, but they come with tensions. Many growing churches are non-traditional, evangelical, or politically conservative, and don’t fit the more secular and progressive entertainment districts where you find old theaters. In wise communities, churches and their neighbors look past their differences and focus on their shared interest in the old buildings. That’s essentially what happened with two other theaters in Fresno, Hardy’s and the Wilson, when churches moved in.
But at the Tower, the church and the community have escalated conflict and eschewed collaboration, turning a neighborhood problem into statewide controversy.
Long story short: the Tower Theater owner allowed Adventure Church, a largely Latino congregation already located in the Tower District, to hold services there during the pandemic. And when Tower’s owner decided to sell, the church agreed to purchase it.
But when word of the purchase agreement leaked, many Fresnans, taking note of Adventure’s opposition to same-sex marriage and LGTBQ rights, rallied against the sale as an attack on the neighborhood. Weekly Sunday protests were held. Petitions circulated.
The anti-church protests soon drew counter-protestors from right-wing groups, and police erected barriers to keep them separate. Someone — it’s not clear whom — raised the political temperature by displaying a tribute to the late talk show host Rush Limbaugh, infamous for his homophobic rhetoric, on the theater marquee.
The conflict grew from there. One restaurant on the Tower property sued to block the sale, saying it was entitled to purchase the property. Fresno’s mayor, seeking to defuse the situation, offered the church an alternative property, which Adventure turned down. Other city officials floated the idea of taking the theater by eminent domain.
If Fresno can find a theater savior less morally problematic than Adventure, that would be wonderful. But there are reasons to doubt whether a relatively poor city government like Fresno’s, or a restaurant, can successfully operate an old and costly theater. If Adventure is the best option, the church and community should stop fighting and start talking.
Yes, I can hear your howls at the idea of compromising with an anti-gay church. But a keep-your-enemies-close approach makes more sense. Adventure is already in the Tower District, whether it occupies the theater or not. And if you’re going to have to put up with an obnoxious church, why not try to benefit from its presence, by getting it to fix up and preserve the Tower?
I’ve witnessed this more conciliatory approach bear fruit in two California places. One is Redding, where the huge Bethel Church is controversial for supporting gay conversion therapy and attempting to perform miracles (like the resurrection of a dead toddler). But when Redding’s civic auditorium was in trouble, the church and its members helped form a nonprofit, Advance Redding, that saved it, in part by allowing the church’s ministry school to rent it.
The other theater is the historic Rialto, in my own San Gabriel Valley neighborhood. The theater, famous as the murder scene in Robert Altman’s "The Player," and as a meeting spot for La La Land‘s lovers, sat vacant and decaying for years decade until Mosaic Church, a mega-church with congregations from Hollywood to Mexico City, arrived.
There was some resistance to the church’s arrival. While I like the young, diverse congregation, Mosaic is not for me — your cynical columnist cringed at the pop-style music and the over-the-top positivity of the sermonizing.
But, three years later, Mosaic is undeniably a neighborhood asset. The church repaired the theater, and opened the place for events and movie screenings. The last film we saw before COVID hit was a Mosaic-sponsored showing of "Miracle on 34th Street," the Christmas classic about having faith in people whose beliefs we do not share.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.