California’s leaders shouldn’t put fundamental rights up for a vote. But the Legislature has nonetheless added Proposition 1 to this November’s ballot.

At first glance, Proposition 1 doesn’t look like anything to worry about — if you, like most Californians (including your columnist), support abortion rights. It comes at a time when even Kansas is voting pro-choice. And its 78-word text seems simple — Proposition 1 adds to the California Constitution explicit guarantees of the “fundamental right to choose to have an abortion” and the “fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.