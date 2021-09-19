As California starts closing prisons, what might open in their place?
I glimpsed one answer to that question while driving to Deuel Vocational Institution, near Tracy, in San Joaquin County. This month’s closure of Deuel, the first state-owned prison to be shut in a generation, opens a window on the peculiar predations of California progress.
In route to that human warehouse, I had to navigate a thoroughfare lined with another breed of warehouses: massive logistics facilities. Along Grant Line Road were mammoth Amazon warehouses, distribution centers for Home Depot and US Foods, and facilities for third-party logistics companies NFI and APL, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The largest warehouse, still under construction near the prison, appeared twice as tall as all the others.
By the time the road forked right and I could see my destination, the 68-year-old prison seemed small.
This juxtaposition of older prison and newer logistics facility is a changing of the guard. Just as the Biblical prophet Isaiah foresaw the beating of the swords into ploughshares for agricultural cultivation, 21st century California realities point to a new prophecy:
Out with the mass incarceration, in with the mass commerce.
Two different trends, both accelerated by the pandemic, are working together now. First, California’s rapidly declining prison population — the product of court rulings, sentencing reforms, and early inmate releases to limit COVID’s spread — allows the state to consider closing older prisons. Second, the surge in e-commerce has inspired a wave of warehouse construction on the cheaper land in edge cities and along rural highway corridors where many of our prisons were built.
In recent months, while driving to California prisons targeted for possible closure, I often find myself struggling to locate the correctional facility among seas of logistics facilities.
But the intersection of prison and warehouse involves people, not just land.
Prisons disproportionately house poorer and non-white Californians — the same people that warehouses disproportionately employ. Indeed, new warehouses are often the rare places open to hiring people with criminal records — and more so in recent years, with progressive attitudes toward ex-offenders coinciding with a growing shortage of labor.
But there is a dark side to warehouse employment: working inside these facilities can feel like prison. Employees are under intense surveillance and monitoring. They can be punished or fired for taking time away from work — even to go to the bathroom.
So, state lawmakers, who in previous years wrestled with conditions inside prisons, are turning to the question of how to make warehouses feel less like prisons.
Earlier this month, the California legislature approved AB 701, a bill with first-in-the-nation regulations of warehouses. If signed into law by the governor, the bill would require warehouses to disclose the quotas and algorithm-based metrics on work speed they use to judge workers. Companies could no longer penalize their workers for “time off tasks,” including breaks. The bill also empowers the state to adopt new regulations to help on-the-job injuries in these warehouses.
Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, the bill’s sponsor, has expressed particular concern about an Amazon warehouse being built in Otay Mesa, on the east side of her San Diego-area district. That facility, and similar warehouses, share Otay Mesa with a notorious immigration detention center (which the ACLU is trying to close), and the Richard J. Donovan Correction Facility, the only state prison in San Diego County.
Back in Tracy, on my drive down Grant Line Road, I tried to enter a couple warehouse facilities to talk to workers, but the places were too well-guarded. Accessing the closing prison was far easier. The old guard house, where visiting cars have to stop, was empty. And the entrance gate of the prison itself was wide open, with the inmates having already been relocated. After looking around the property, I helped staff carry out some computers for re-use by probation officials.
Standing there, it was not hard to imagine this old prison site along I-5 — and those of the other 11 state-owned prisons that are at least a half-century old — being repurposed for warehouses.
It became even easier after I drove 25 minutes up to Stockton, where the last state prison closed in 2003, the Northern California Women’s Facility. But I couldn’t find the site. Its former address lies amid distribution centers and a massive intermodal facility where cargo is switched from trucks to railcars (or vice versa) on its way from warehouse to warehouse.