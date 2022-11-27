FernHumphreyearly1950sGreenRowEastHighland.jpg

Family photo of Fern Humphrey, early 1950s, East Highland, Calif.

 Courtesy of Joe Mathews

“I thought that if we had a national character and a national genius, these people, who were beginning to be called Okies, were it.” — John Steinbeck, “America and Americans”

•••

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.