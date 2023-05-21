The fight over Dianne Feinstein’s future is a foolish waste of time.

Some Californians say our senior U.S. senator, who turns 90 next month, must step down as soon as possible so that Gov. Gavin Newsom can appoint a politician who is healthy and young enough to show up in person for all votes. Others say Feinstein was elected to the post, and is the best judge of when she should leave.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.