I can no longer think of Carmel without thinking of abortion and Nora May French.

For this mindset, I blame two things: the U.S. Supreme Court, and literary scholar Catherine Prendergast’s searing 2021 book, "The Gilded Edge: Two Audacious Women and the Cyanide Love Triangle That Shook America."

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.