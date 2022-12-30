Ten years ago, Californians impacted by unsafe and unaffordable water secured legal recognition of the human right to water. Since then, activists have leveraged California’s vital water law to promote safe, affordable and accessible water for all. But we are still far from achieving its intended purpose.

More than 1 million Californians still face water insecurity caused by ongoing contamination, high water rates and groundwater well failures, among other challenges. When the state Legislature reconvenes next week, it is time to make good on the decade-old promise under Assembly Bill 685.

Jenny Rempel is a doctoral student in the UC Berkeley Energy & Resources Group and is a board member at Community Water Center. Kristin Dobbin, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of cooperative extension in the UC Berkeley Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management. They wrote this for CalMatters. For more, go to calmatters.org/commentary.