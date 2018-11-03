The paid political television ads telling you to vote Yes on Proposition 6 are not honest, and here's why: They never address the terrible condition of roads and bridges in California and especially here in Kern County.
Prop. 6 would repeal a year-old law, approved by a vote of the California Senate and Assembly and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, to improve the state of our roads. Prop. 6 would eliminate funding and stop more than 6,500 road and safety improvement projects in California.
In Kern County, 149 projects filling potholes and repaving local roads, 69 safety improvement projects, 10 traffic congestion relief projects and 17 safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists will be eliminated. The estimated cost of these Kern County projects is $435.7 million paid for with a tax on gasoline.
It is a user-pay tax. You drive and you help repair our roads.
The projects in Kern County and the jobs required to complete them will disappear if Prop. 6 passes.
Here are some of the projects that will be lost in Kern County if you vote Yes and kill the funding:
Add a shoulder, rumble strips and fog lines to both sides of East Los Angeles Street in the city of Shafter; make drainage repairs along I-5 from north of Fort Tejon overcrossing to south of Grapevine undercrossing to reduce danger of flooding on the road; improve 5 miles of shoulders on Edison Road from SR 223 to SR 58.
Also: Pave 2 miles of dirt road in the Buttonwillow area and pave 5 miles of dirt road in the Tehachapi area; construct a railroad grade separation, curb, gutter, sidewalk, drainage and paved roadway on Atlas Court from Standard Street to Hageman Road; pave over 3 miles of roadway shoulder on Round Mountain Road from east of China Grade Loop to Choctaw Valley.
Also: Pave 7.4 miles of roadway shoulders on Backus Road from Tehachapi Willow Springs Road to SR 14; install guardrails on roadway shoulders on Round Mountain Road adjacent to Kern River Park; and pave roadway shoulders and install guardrail near the railroad crossing on Shafter Road at San Joaquin Valley Railroad.
Here are some of the pothole repairs: 21 miles of pavement preservation on I-5 from south of Twisselman Road overcrossing to the Kern/Kings County line; 36 miles of pavement improvements on I-5 from the Kern/Kings County line south of Utica Avenue near Los Hills.
Also: Make 18.5 miles of pavement improvements and widening of shoulders on south of Hickory Lane to north of East Brundage Lane near Bakersfield; 22 pavement improvement projects in the city of Ridgecrest; replace 10 miles of pavement on SR 58 from the SR 99/SR 58 separation to Cottonwood Road; repair and resurface various sections of SR 99 between McFarland and Delano.
Also: Pavement preservation on 6.3 miles on SR 46 from Magnolia Avenue to SR 43 South Junction/F Street near Wasco and widen shoulders; and 5 miles of pavement improvements on Di Giorgio Road from SR 184 to Tejon Highway.
Traffic Congestion Projects: Bakersfield freeway connector that will improve the transition of freight traffic between SR 58 and SR 99, reducing the need to travel on local surface streets; install signage, new stop signs and update striping in high pedestrian and vehicle traffic area and very busy intersection of Meyer and Haven Drive in the city of Arvin; reconstruct 5 miles of Di Giorgio Road from SR 184 to Tejon Highway; and widen Franklin, Derby, Langford, Varsity and A Street in the City of Arvin. There will also be a number of additional projects for improved pedestrian and bicycle safety.
That’s a lot of detail and fine print, I realize, but we are talking about where and how your tax dollars will be used. Paraphrasing Sgt. Joe Friday on the TV series "Dragnet," “Just the facts, ma'am.”
You need to know the facts about Prop. 6, and what it will mean for our roads, before you head to the polls. I think when you know the details, you will join me in voting No on Prop. 6.
Gene Tackett of Bakersfield is a former Kern County supervisor who now works as a political and government consultant.