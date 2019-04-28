We live in very challenging times. We have an administration in Washington that is against democratic rights, human rights, civil rights, immigrant rights, refugee rights, gay rights and transgender rights. The future of American democracy is at stake. In this climate, we may feel helpless and despondent about making progressive change.
Yet, this is where history is important, if not critical. History reminds us that in other challenging times, good Americans came forward and ensured that our democracy was sustained despite continuing challenges to it. One such time was in the 1980s when we faced another strong anti-immigrant and anti-refugee nativism. This involved not only the increased number of Mexican undocumented immigrants, but also the first large wave of refugees out of Central America. The response by the Reagan administration then was to dehumanize the undocumented and to call for large-scale deportations and to declare unjustly that the Central American refugees fleeing civil war in El Salvador and repression in Guatemala were not legitimate refugees but “illegal aliens” who were coming to take jobs from “real Americans.” Sound familiar? History does repeat itself unless we change the conditions that allow these repetitions in this case of recurring nativism or anti-immigrant sentiment.
But good Americans stood up and said “the Central American refugees are legitimate refugees and we are going to help them despite what the government says.” This became the origins of the sanctuary movement of the 1980s where many Americans, especially in their churches and synagogues, reached out to assist the refugees and provided them sanctuary or safety as best they could including sheltering them in their religious communities and declaring that their churches and synagogues were public sanctuaries not to be violated by immigration officials. The sanctuary movement spread throughout the country. In Los Angeles, the sanctuary movement was centered to a large extent at Our Lady Queen of the Angeles Church in the downtown area. The church is popularly referred to as La Placita Church. There is a remarkable priest, Father Luis Olivares, who as pastor spearheaded the sanctuary movement. This was crucial since thousands of Central Americans went to Los Angeles seeking refuge. Many found it at La Placita, which was the only Catholic parish in the Los Angeles Archdiocese to have the courage to declare sanctuary.
I tell this story as part of my biography of Father Olivares entitled “Father Luis Olivares — A Biography: Faith Politics and the Origins of the Sanctuary Movement in Los Angeles,” published by the University of North Carolina Press. I will also be speaking on Father Olivares and the sanctuary movement at 3 p.m. May 3 in the Dezember Room at the Walter Stiern Library at CSU Bakersfield. For more information, please call 661-654-2166 or visit https://www.csub.edu/history/index.html.
At no other place in the country was the sanctuary movement as fully displayed as at La Placita. On Dec. 12, 1985 (the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe), Father Olivares declared his church a public sanctuary and initiated a variety of programs to assist the refugees including allowing many of the men to sleep inside the church as well as finding alternative housing for women and families. But he also fed them and provided medical assistance including psychiatric help since many had witnessed family members tortured or killed or themselves had been tortured. He found jobs for them, got their children into public schools, taught them English and provided legal assistance among many other forms of assistance.
In this effort, Father Olivares was guided by his faith or faith politics. It was his Catholic faith that made him see the face of Jesus in the refugees.
“How can I turn them away,” he said. “How could I turn Jesus away?”
He believed as a liberationist priest that he and other clergy had to have a preferential option for the poor and oppressed. The church had to become a refugee and immigrant church. This is where God wanted the Catholic Church to be.
“I may be breaking immigration law,” Olivares further said, “but for me there is a higher law — God’s law — and that is what I obey.”
Father Olivares and the sanctuary movement not only in Los Angeles but throughout the country protected thousands of refugees and through organization and collective struggles it finally achieved Temporary Protective Status for many of the Central American refugees in 1992. These struggles of the 1980s should inspire us today to continue the efforts to assist refugees and undocumented immigrants as well as to preserve our democracy. It can be done because it has been done. “Si Se Puede,” as César Chávez and Dolores Huerta said.
Although the sanctuary movement in Los Angeles is a highpoint of my book, it is also a full biography of a remarkable and committed priest who dedicated much of his life to social justice for all, but in particular to refugees and immigrants. In my view, Father Olivares is one of the most significant religious and political figures of the last third of the 20th century in the United States.
Mario T. García is distinguished professor of Chicano Studies and History at UC Santa Barbara. He can be reached at garcia@history.ucsb.edu.