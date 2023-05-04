From the amount of discussion, you might think that a third of all fifth-graders were transgender — that is, they don't identify with the sex they were assigned at birth. Actually, the transgender population is very small. Only 0.6 percent of Americans — far fewer than one out of every 100 — identify as transgender.

The fascination is fueled both by hyperactive LGBTQ advocacy and social conservatives using the "issue" to perhaps avoid tackling matters the broader public really cares about.

