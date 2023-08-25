What about Hunter Biden? Well, what about him?

If the president's son is found to have cheated on his taxes, the most serious accusation so far, then punish him. This is an interesting story but not a very important story until it's determined that his father, President Joe Biden, helped him or profited from any illegal scheme. So far, there is zero evidence that he has. Hunter appears to have been a screwed-up kid trying to get rich by playing big shot, thanks to his last name.