America is the land of plenty, but to many, it's become a world of envy and anger. Nowadays, malcontents seem to feel more entitled to act out in anti-social ways.

Their loss of self-control is most troubling in an airplane, where many humans are trapped in an aluminum tube. The result has been a 49% increase in U.S. air rage incidents from the pre-COVID era. As of June this year, the number of complaints reached 783.