As Joe Biden runs for a second term, we'll be hearing more questions about his age-related cognitive abilities. So far, he's doing just fine. And never mind that his likely Republican opponent, Donald Trump, gave speeches last weekend confusing the current president with Barack Obama and babbling fearfully about Biden leading us into "World War II." For the historically impaired, World War II ended 78 years ago, in our favor, by the way.

Democrats can allay their own concerns by pairing Biden with a very strong running mate, in effect creating a co-presidency. That would require replacing Vice President Kamala Harris. The process could be messy, but it's necessary. Harris is most unpopular.