Joe Biden's America has embarked on a muscular industrial policy aimed at curbing climate change, building U.S. manufacturing and competing with China. That's a lot of going on, though the broader public doesn't seem to be paying it much mind. Unidentified flying objects make for better visuals.

Our trading partners, on the other hand, are quite focused on — and rattled by — the unleashing of U.S. government subsidies, direct and indirect, for domestic industry. With the scales weighted on buying American products, there's been an explosion of activity making everything from electric vehicles to solar panels to equipment for capturing carbon.

