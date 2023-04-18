Many very rich people are very unhappy. Though that's not new news, others have a hard time believing it. Assuming reasonably good health, who wouldn't find contentment living in a gilded mansion and flying around in private jets? Imagine being able to just plunk down a platinum card anytime some glittering luxury winks your way. Envision being cushioned from the indignities of waiting on lines.

But imagine also how this exclusivity can separate one from interaction with other human beings. And how that can create a kind of loneliness.