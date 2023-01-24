There are moderates in the suburbs — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — who want Washington spending kept in check. They tend to be liberal on social issues but pained over the extremes of the woke. They have respect for various sexual identities but little interest in learning new pronouns. And they overwhelmingly want some access to abortion.

Except for the woke stuff, the Republican House leadership has ignored all of these preferences. Well-heeled suburbia tends to brush off its claims of fiscal propriety as bunk. Its voters are especially unhappy about how a confrontation over the debt ceiling would hurt their portfolios.