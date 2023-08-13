America's political scribes would do us a favor if they would drop the word "storied" before the name "Kennedy." America does not have families that are royal, storied or otherwise special because of the circumstances of members' birth. Or it shouldn't.

Lest anyone forget the point of the American Revolution, our representatives are not chosen by hereditary succession, which, to quote Thomas Paine, "is an insult and imposition on posterity."

