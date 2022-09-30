We regularly encounter stories of Americans struggling to stay financially afloat, buffeted by the day's economic challenges. So many focus on a woman who is identified a quarter of the way in as a "single mother." She's often portrayed facing impossible demands of holding a paying job while caring for the young ones.

Almost none of these profiles make reference to the father or fathers of the children. Where are they? Are they helping support their kids? And if not, why not? And if the dads are alive, where are they? These should be part of the information package.

Follow syndicated columnist Froma Harrop on Twitter: @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.