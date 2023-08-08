I had a tough argument with a friend who was incensed that our local police had placed traffic cameras at major intersections. He felt that the authorities were running surveillance on innocent citizens. I countered that if police officers sitting in their cars observed drivers going through red lights, would he consider that intrusive spying? Of course not.

So what really is the difference? Is it less private to have a camera catching people running red lights than a police officer? Less personal, perhaps, but in terms of public safety, every bit as effective.