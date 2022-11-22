Is it really news that Karen Bass will become the first female mayor of Los Angeles? In an era where women have already run Chicago, Phoenix, Fort Worth, Charlotte, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the gender of the new Los Angeles mayor should not have dominated the headlines, as it did in numerous media.

This obsession with the racial/gender/sexual identities of politicians has gotten truly old. That Hakeem Jeffries may become the first Black person to lead a party in Congress seems unremarkable after another Black person, Barack Obama, led the entire country.