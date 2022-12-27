There are media heavies we saw written about, talked about, day after tedious day, month after tiresome month. May the obsession over them fade in 2023.

Mehmet Oz. Donald Trump's handpicked TV doctor lost his quest to win an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, but his ads live on. One showed him cruising a supermarket for vegetables because his wife wanted "crudite" at home.

Follow syndicated columnist Froma Harrop on Twitter: @FromaHarrop. Email her at fharrop@gmail.com.