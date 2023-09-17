The presidential horse race is off and running on TV news and on social media. History tells us that the poll numbers at this point reveal close to nothing about the future. The political pundits portray their analyses as thunderbolts carried down from Mount Olympus. But frankly, anyone could do their job.

Polls might be of interest close to the election, but we're not close or anywhere near. The election is almost 14 months away, and if you recall, polls 14 days before the 2016 election showed Hillary Clinton winning.

