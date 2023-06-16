This is hardly a scientific sampling, but a high school teacher in the Dallas area tells me that her students have two big worries: One is getting shot to death. The other is seeing their neighborhood burn up due to climate change.

You don't have to be young to fear gun violence, but the prospect that the planet may become unlivable is of special concern to those who plan to inhabit it for a good while. And this brings us to a remarkable suit initiated by a group of Montana residents between the ages of 5 and 22.