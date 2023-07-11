The sane world agrees. You don't get more bizarre than Ron DeSantis' latest foray into culture war lunacy. We speak of that campaign video that bashes gay America while flashing a picture of Brad Pitt as a hunky Achilles.

What homophobic crackhead made this ad? The Florida governor recalls Herbert Lom in the "Pink Panther" movie, where as an Inspector Dreyfus gone mad, he's seen banging angrily on a piano in a mental institution.

Recommended for you