Hopes are high that Democrats will keep the House after the midterms. And if we could know in advance that the Democratic Party would retain a decisive majority, the prospect of losing certain members would not break many hearts.

It is hard to count all the politically dumb positions Keith Ellison has held. And that's why Ellison, now running for reelection as Minnesota attorney general, is the "most vulnerable progressive" in his liberal state, according to Politico. In 2018, for example, Ellison walked around in an "I don't believe in borders" T-shirt. He later backed an unbelievably foolish plan to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a "Department of Public Safety" and do away with minimum staffing requirements. The voters soundly rejected the idea.

Follow syndicated columnist Froma Harrop on Twitter: @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.