It was always surprising to hear voices on the fringe left downplay the COVID-era spike in crime. Still more amazing, though, were the grown-ups in the Democratic Party who seemed to be giving them a sympathetic listen.

Kathy Hochul should have been able to easily put away Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race. Zeldin was not one of those civilized Republicans whom Northeast voters often elect on the state level. He came out of the feral Trump wing of the Republican Party, peddling lies about a stolen election. Hochul won but should no have sweated so much, especially in a state where Democrats hold a 2-1 registration advantage over Republicans.