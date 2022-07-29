A friend asked her therapist whether her new romantic interest, 17 years her senior, was "too old." He responded, "Too old for what?"

Those wise words could also apply to President Joe Biden, about whom many are asking the same question. Pushing 80, Biden may be slower than he was. Then again, he's not a contestant on "Jeopardy." A president needs a deep well of knowledge and good people to handle the details. Biden seems to have both.