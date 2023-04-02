A few weeks ago, I received an email from Ricardo — a resident of Kings County. In his message, he attached a picture of his electricity bill explaining they were raising rates again. He said his family was stuck “between a rock and a hard place” when it comes to these rising energy bills. Unfortunately, Ricardo is not alone. Hardworking people across the Central Valley are having to choose between filling up their tanks to get to work and putting food on their dinner table.

I get asked a lot what can be done to bring down these costs, and the truth is the only way to ensure long-term stability in energy prices is to increase our domestic production. Last week, House Republicans passed HR 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, to do just that.

David Valadao is the U.S. representative for California’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes portions of Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.