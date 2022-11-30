As a tactical concern, the House GOP's decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the political opposition, labels concerned parents "domestic terrorists" and ignores violence aimed at pregnancy centers, for starters.

None of that, however, means there isn't sufficient circumstantial evidence suggesting President Joe Biden not only lied about knowing his son was favor-trading on the family name with corrupt autocracies but that he was a beneficiary of those business dealings. Indeed, precedent says we Republicans have a duty to "democracy" to investigate. Yet Greg Sargent over at The Washington Post warns: "If Republicans can obliterate the distinction between congressional investigations done in good faith and ones that weaponize the process in bad faith, they win."