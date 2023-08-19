If drivers seem more aggressive today than just a few years ago, well, they are. Pedestrian deaths are at their highest level in 41 years. Our streets are getting more dangerous, and lower-income neighborhoods and communities of color are disproportionately impacted.

Over the last decade, cities across California have adopted comprehensive “vision zero” plans, meant to lower traffic deaths to zero. Local and state governments are implementing road redesigns, lowering speed limits and launching education efforts. But sadly, a recent study by the Governors Highway Safety Association found that pedestrian deaths increased by a staggering 77% from 2010 to 2021.