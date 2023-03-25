Will the third time be the charm for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s crusade against California gasoline refiners for what he alleges have been unjustified price spikes in recent months?

This week, Newsom announced that he and legislative leaders have reached a deal on giving the California Energy Commission — whose members he appoints — power to monitor how oil companies transform crude oil into fuel, set limits on gross refinery profits and impose civil penalties for exceeding them.

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/dan-walters.

Recommended for you