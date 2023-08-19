CalMatters

A house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono in 2020.

 Ethan Swope / AP

As the Legislature reconvenes this week for the final month of its 2023 session, it will be deciding the fate of hundreds of remaining bills.

It would be fair, if a bit cynical, to say that California could survive quite nicely if 90% of them never made it to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining California’s policies and politics. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/commentary.

Recommended for you