When California Gov. Gavin Newsom made an unusual appearance on Fox News, it was inevitable that conservative commentator Sean Hannity would bore in on California’s chronic housing shortage and homelessness crisis.

Why, Hannity asked, did California have such problems?

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining California’s policies and politics. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/commentary.