20220609-bc-electionroundup (copy)

Election workers sort through the bags used by voting precincts to transport ballots from voting sites to the Kern County Clerk's Office following the June 2022 election.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Last week, the secretary of state’s office announced that a referendum aimed at overturning California’s landmark law to regulate wages and working conditions for fast food restaurants had qualified for the November 2024 ballot.

While it’s the first measure to qualify for an election more than 15 months hence, it won’t be the last.

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/dan-walters.