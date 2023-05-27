Senate Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is welcomed back to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., right, and others following a more than two-month absence as she was being treated for a case of shingles, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, has been delayed in advancing many of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees because of the 89-year-old Feinstein's absence.

 J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Whither Dianne Feinstein?

Feinstein, a fixture of California politics for more than a half-century and a U.S. senator for three decades, recently returned to the Capitol after a weeks-long battle with shingles, a very debilitating disease.

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/dan-walters.

Tags

Recommended for you