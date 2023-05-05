Last week, the California Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in a very complex — but very important — case that had been percolating for more than a decade, dealing with how local school officials evade competitive bidding on construction projects.

The case began in 2010 when Fresno Unified School District persuaded its voters to approve a bond to build new schools and upgrade old ones. In 2011, the district sold more than $100 million in bonds from that issue and an earlier one, and in 2012 awarded a $36.7 million contract for a new middle school to Harris Construction Co.

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/dan-walters.