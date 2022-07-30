The good news about California’s economy is that it is still recovering from the very severe recession that hit the state in 2020 as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down much of the state’s business to battle COVID-19.

The not-so-good news is that the state still hasn’t recovered all of the two-plus million jobs that disappeared when employers closed their doors and its unemployment rate, while continuing to drop, is still the 41st highest among the states. In fact, at 4.2 percent, it’s slightly higher than Texas’ jobless rate and 50 percent higher than Florida’s, two states that Newsom takes delight in needling.