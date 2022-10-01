Virus Outbreak Test Scores (copy)

Desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at an elementary school on March 19, 2021,

 Matt Rourke / AP

California’s Department of Education has finally acknowledged the obvious: It is arbitrarily delaying the release of results from this year’s round of academic testing.

In years past, scores from the spring Smarter Balanced tests of academic achievement have been released in late summer or early fall, but this year, the department denied a request for statewide results even though it authorized individual districts to make their data available.