CalMatters

In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, several homeless people stand next to their tents across the street from a luxury apartment building in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

 Jae C. Hong / AP

Congratulations California, you’ve done it again — retained your title of having the highest level of poverty of any state.

The Census Bureau released new economic data Tuesday, including both official poverty rates for 2022 and what are called “supplemental” rates.

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/dan-walters.

Recommended for you