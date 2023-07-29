The $310.8 billion 2023-24 state budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in June purports to bridge a projected $31.7 billion general fund deficit caused primarily by a downturn in revenues, particularly all-important income taxes.

However, a closer examination of its “solutions” reveals that scarcely a quarter — $8.1 billion — is actual reduction in spending. The remaining $23.6 billion are various accounting maneuvers often used to cover shortfalls, such as shifting expenditures from the general fund to other funds ($9.3 billion), delaying some spending to future years ($7.9 billion), and borrowing money that must be repaid later.

Email Dan Walters of CalMatters at dan@calmatters.org. CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining California’s policies and politics. For more columns by Walters, go to calmatters.org/commentary.