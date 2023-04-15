In deeply blue California, there’s never a shortage of efforts to raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents or corporations to support expansions of government programs.

Each year sees a new batch of tax-the-rich proposals in the Legislature or in state and local ballot measures, usually under the rubric of forcing the affluent to pay their “fare share,” even though California’s tax revenues, particularly income taxes, are already largely provided by upper-income residents.

