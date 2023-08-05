From its founding 173 years ago, California’s history has been dominated by one word: growth.

Its population grew from a few thousand to nearly 40 million, becoming by far the nation’s most populous state. Its economy grew to $3.6 trillion, the fourth largest in the world, and its $310.8 billion state budget is virtually the same as Russia’s.

