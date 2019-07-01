An article appeared in The Bakersfield Californian this year, listing Taft as one of the fifty worst places to live. I responded with a Community Voices article in an issue of TBC. My letter focused on a number of issues including a lack of accountability from our city government, affordable housing and homelessness.
Apparently my letter got some attention at city hall. An article appeared in the Taft Midway Driller (TMD), and addressed primarily the accountability issue and being more open with the citizens regarding city issues and how our tax dollar is being spent.
The contaminated dirt at the site for the new Dollar General has been removed and construction has begun. Taft City Manager Craig Jones explained using a consulting firm out of Alabama to recruit new businesses to fill our many vacant buildings without success. However, Starbuck's may move from Albertson's to a fast food location near-by primarily seeking fast food businesses and any business with the word "dollar" in it. Jones should be feeling good about coming forward and now showing a willingness to work for the citizens who pay his salary.
Jones did mention the homeless issue and said an Ad Hoe committee made up of city staff was formed to address this issue and the meetings were open to the public. I have yet to see any announcements of when or where these meetings are being held. However, you can pick up a sign at city hall that reads "NO, Alcohol Consumption, Loitering, Panhandling Scavenging." This is just a quick fix.
I have followed this problem while volunteering at St. Andrews church for the hot meals that are served daily at the church and it has been a real eye opener. These folks do hang out during the day but there are no overnight or shower facilities available. They do wander about the area at night and this is a concern of residents in the area as there are no restrooms available and the two city parks close the restrooms around 6 p.m. to prevent loitering. I have interviewed some of the homeless as I addressed in my second Community Voices letter in TBC.
We had a major power outage recently with the power in my neighborhood out for about seventeen hours. It was cold and very windy out but we were warm and cozy using flashlights, oil lamps and candles to see and a radio for entertainment. It's amazing how easy it was to have all our modern conveniences until your power goes out for such a long time. The homeless are always without our modern conveniences including no restroom or shower facilities and only a cold damp and dark place to try and sleep with the fear of being moved out.
Recently we were leaving home and saw someone lying on the ground behind the church storage building across the street. We found Levi who had slept there that night. His clothing was torn and dirty, hair was a mess but he was okay. We've seem him around our neighborhood before and given him water but we felt as helpless as to what else we could do for him. Often he would shout out to no one there or wander aimlessly in the middle of the street. I have learned this is a common side effect of drug abuse and mental illness. Levi admitted he had a drug problem. I asked when the last time he had eaten was. He said it's been a few days. He said he was raised in the Fellows area and had family in Taft and that he had gone to Taft High School.
We picked him up a hot lunch and he was so grateful and was so polite to us and addressed me as sir. GOD, help us. What else ca we do for Levi and all the other Levi's in Taft - later I head shouting and saw Levi shouting at a power pole - the effects of his drug use. A short time later, a deputy came and told him to move on.
A daily hot meal at St. Andrews only keeps food in their bodies. So much more needs to be done in Taft in an effort to bring these folks back home with family and friends. Programs in drug and alcohol abuse, mental illness issues, affordable housing followed by employment opportunities.
This all takes time, funding and dedicated volunteers to make such a program successful. Kern County has called upon Flood Ministries to help manage about two million dollars to establish such programs and Kern County Homeless Collabortive is involved in similar programs and developed a ten year plan for the country to help resolve the homeless issue but expect many road blocks.
The good news is Flood Ministries will serve homeless individuals in the Taft area and has hired individuals that have been homeless who possess the experience and knowledge working with the homeless and will have a meeting at The Fort, in Taft, according to an email I received from Supervisor Scrivner's office.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $1 billion in spending to combat homelessness and $650 million to local governments to build shelters, rental assistance and convert hotels and motels into temporary housing according to an article in TBC.
The City of Taft has an Ah Hoc committee with little to show for its efforts, but we do have a fireworks show for the 4th of July. I have written about superfluous spending by the city in the past. The City Council normally pledges a donation of $2,500 toward the public fireworks show with the public raising the rest in fund raising events. This year the council donated $5,000 as City Councilman Ed Whiting said "It was the thing to do."
The City of Taft has not failed with the homeless problem. They can only fail if they have a homeless program currently in place. I can see why in a TBC article, Taft was listed in the top fifty worst places to live. Maybe our welcome sign as you enter Taft should include, Home to the Homeless with No Place to Call Home.
If the City of Bakersfield and the County of Kern can find funding for its own homeless programs and a group to manage them I'm sure the City of Taft can "make" the time and establish a program with assistance from the county before it becomes unmanageable.
James McCall
